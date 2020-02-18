Angola and USA open new cooperation page

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 18 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, considered on Monday that Angola-United States of America (USA) relations "got to know a new page on Monday", with the 24-hour visit of the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to Angola.,

In his Twitter account, João Lourenço - who received on Monday , in an audience, the North American government official - stressed that private investment, security of the region, the fight against corruption and support for the recovery of assets , were on the agenda.

“The partnership is on the right track”, stressed the Angolan statesman, in his publication.

In addition to the meeting with João Lourenço, Mike Pompeo met with the head of Angolan diplomacy, Manuel Augusto.

During his stay in Angola, the US diplomat reaffirmed his country's support for ongoing reforms in Angola and gave assurance of help for the repatriation of capital illegally withdrawn from the country.

His work agenda also included participation in a roundtable with business leaders at the “Museum of the Coin”, as well as a meeting with members of his country's diplomatic mission to Angola. The US Secretary of State left Luanda on Monday afternoon, bound for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

