Mike Pompeo ends visit to Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 18 - The USA State Secretary, Mike Pompeo, left Luanda, Angola?s capital, on Monday afternoon, after making a 24-hour working visit, as part of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.,

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Mike Pompeo was bid farewell by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, from the ambassador of the United States of America to Angola, Nina Maria Fite, among other personalities.

In Luanda, the US government official was received in an audience, Monday morning, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, with whom he analyzed the diplomatic and cooperation relations between the two countries.

At a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mike Pompeo reaffirmed his country's support for the ongoing reforms in Angola and assured help for the repatriation of capital illegally withdrawn from the country.

The US diplomat’s agenda also included participation in a round-table with business leaders, at the “Museum of the Coin”, as well as a meeting with members of his country's Diplomatic Mission in Angola. Before Angola, Mike Pompeo was in Senegal.

From the Angolan capital Mike Pompeo left for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Angola - United States Relations

In 2010, Angola and the United States signed a strategic partnership agreement. The two countries cooperate in several areas, with emphasis on trade, finance, energy, manufacturing, security, health and justice.

Angola exports oil and diamonds to the United States and buys food, equipment for the oil sector and various types of machinery from that North American country.

The United States recently expressed support for Angola in the African country’s efforts to root out corruption.

