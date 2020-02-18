Angola strengthens prevention against human being trafficking

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 18 - Angola continues to strengthen and establish partnerships with international organizations, to increase public awareness in identifying signs that may evidence cases of human trafficking, reaffirmed last Monday the secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário. ,

The state Secretary, who spoke at the opening of a training course on “Combating Trafficking in Persons”, she emphasized the need of organizing campaigns on radio, television and social networks, with the dissemination of information materials.

The official spoke about the international campaign ''Blue Heart'', running in the country and the last Friday approval of the National Action Plan to Prevent and Combat Human Trafficking.

She referred that the engagement of the Angolan state has been more and more evident, considering the numbers of registered and published cases.

As an example, until last year, 80 cases were recorded, of which 20 are already in court.

Given the increase in cases, she said, the government has been taking institutional measures to ensure the protection of victims and the prevention of new cases of trafficking in human beings.

Along with the Executive's initiatives, she informed that the National Assembly (parliament) has played a fundamental role in this process, with the approval of the legislation to combat this phenomenon.

She also spoke of the need to train the staff of the security forces, judicial magistrates and prosecutors, civil servants and bailiffs, to deal with this evil.

