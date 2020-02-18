Global Share of Air Mattress Market Projected to Reach USD 3 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

Air Mattress Market

Global air mattress market anticipated to reach USD 280 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the air mattress market is around 9% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors have authored “Air Mattress Market By Product Type (Manual and Power-Driven) and By Application (Household, Commercial, and Automobile): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

An air mattress is made from plastic, vinyl, or rubber material. These mattresses are basically sleeping pad. They are inflatable mattress. These mattresses are either inflated with an electric pump or by mouth, hand. Some of the mattresses are self-inflating. In some countries, these mattresses are called lilo.

There has been an increase in outdoor activities such as camping and trekking, especially among the young generation. Hence, a good night's sleep is essential when one is camping. This factor is anticipated to boost the target market growth over the forecast period. In addition, an air mattress is available in a wide range of varieties such as king size, full size, queen size, and others. This has surged the target market growth as well. Moreover, air mattresses are available at a low price for households as well as commercial purposes. This has boosted the target market growth. However, lack of awareness in the untapped market, as well as a lack of branding and marketing, is anticipated to hamper the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing investment in technological development to avoid major problems associated with the air mattress is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the target market.

On the basis of product type, the target market is segmented into manual and power-driven. The power-driven category is anticipated to dominate the product type segment owing to a public preference towards technology. Also, such products are available at a cheap price.

On the basis of application, the target market is segmented as household, commercial, and automobile. The commercial category is anticipated to dominate the application segment owing to the high usage of such mattresses in hospitality sectors such as hotels, lodges, resorts, and many such.

On the basis of region, the air mattress market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. Among all the regions, the North America region is anticipated to dominate the target market over the forecast period followed by Europe in terms of revenue. Growth in per capita healthcare expenditures following with a rise in per capita income in North America has helped the target market grow in the region. The US contributed to the maximum revenue in North America associated with the target market. Whereas, the UK, France, Germany, Spain are the major target market drivers in Europe. These countries are associated with high per capita income. Moreover, Europe accounts for a major destination in the world which results into outing and trekking. This is expected to boost the target market growth over the forecast period as it somehow surges the usage of air mattress in the region.

Some of the key players operating in target market are Steigelmeyer Group, Stryker, Hill-Rom, EHOB, APEX Medical, Arjohuntleigh, James Consolidated, Carilex Medical, Invacare, Span-America, GF Health Products, Inc., Drive Medical, Linet spol, ALPS Brands, Intex Development Co. Ltd., The Coleman Company, Inc., American National Manufacturing, Inc., Springair, and Others.

The taxonomy of the air mattress market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Air Mattress Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Manual

Power Driven

Global Air Mattress Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Household

Commercial

Automobile

