India’s mobile market dominates the local telecom sector with its large subscriber base and revenue numbers, as well as the huge capital investment by operators. It has continued to be a highly competitive market in which a large number of providers have been battling to increase market share.
India’s mobile market has experienced very strong growth over the last six years. The market remains highly competitive, but rather than a focus only on growth in subscribers the market is shifting to value-added. The roll-out of 4G / LTE services is driving significant shift to mobile data services across the country.
Particularly strong growth was seen as newcomer Reliance Jio aggressively entered the market, initially with a free data offering. This has seen a sharp drop in ARPU amongst most mobile operators and a sharp loss of subscribers by some operators. The subsequent price war in the mobile sector intensified further and has severely hampered RCOM’s business in particular, with its subscriber base nearly entirely wiped out.
Slower growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024. The market will be constrained from higher growth due to very strong local competition and an increasingly saturated mobile market.
Mobile broadband penetration has grown strongly in India over the past few years, driven by a strong and growing mobile subscriber base and strong adoption of 4G LTE services. Further strong growth is predicted over the few years, driven by further adoption of 4G and soon 5G services particularly as the penetration rate is well below a number of other nations.
Uptake of next generation technologies such as Internet-of-things (IoT), and evolving trends such as smart cities, and new devices offering virtual reality experiences will all enhance data usage going forward. Operators will increasingly focus on infrastructure investments such as optical fibre and small cells for expanding 4G coverage and capacity.
India has taken initial steps towards the eventual rollout of 5G services. and has announced plans to establish a 5G corridor in New Delhi as part of its testing of the technology.
Key developments:
- Authorities approve WhatsApp’s micro-payment service.
- 5G spectrum auction jeopardised by high reserve prices.
- BSNL has partnered with Ciena to conduct field trials of 5G technology.
Companies covered in this report include:
Aircel, Bharti Airtel, Quadrant (HFCL), Vodafone Idea, Reliance Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJI), Tata Teleservices, Vodafone Essar, Videocon, Reliance, Tata Teleservices, Sistema, Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd (VSNL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Videocon.
Table of Contents
-
Market Overview and Analysis
- Geographic Segments
- Rural Expansion
-
Mobile Statistics
- Mobile Statistics and Forecast
- Mobile Broadband Statistics and Forecast
-
Regulatory Issues
- Spectrum
- Overview
- 5G Spectrum auction – 2020
- Spectrum auctions – 2018
- Spectrum auctions – 2016
- Spectrum auctions – 2015
- Spectrum Agreements – 2016
- Spectrum trading rules
- Mobile Subscriber Verification
- Interconnection
- Roaming
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
-
Mobile Infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G / LTE
- Overview
- CDMA
- 3G
- GSM
- Other Infrastructure Developments
- VoLTE
- Google - Project Loon
-
Major Mobile Operators
- Subscribers by Operator
- Merger Activities – 2016 – 2018
- Idea - Vodafone merger
- RCOM / Aircel Merger
- RCOM / SSTL Merger
- Telenor / Bharti Airtel merger
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL)
- Overview
- Network development
- 3G development
- 4G/5G
- Bharti Airtel
- Overview
- 3G
- 4G / LTE
- Telenor
- Vodafone Idea
- Overview
- 3G
- 4G / LTE
- Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL)
- Quadrant
- Reliance Communications (RCOM)
- SSTL (Sistema)
- Aircel
- Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio)
- TATA Teleservices
- Vodafone - Historic
- Overview
- 3G
- 4G Network
- Reach Mobile
- MVNOs
-
Mobile content and applications
- M-Commerce
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024
- Table 2 – Historic - Mobile subscribers (GSM and CDMA) – 2002 – 2018
- Table 3 – Mobile penetration in urban and rural areas – 2007; 2009 – 2019
- Table 4 – Mobile ARPU (GSM and CDMA) – 2005 – 2018
- Table 5 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2011 – 2024
- Table 6 – GSM ARPU – 2003 - 2018
- Table 7 – CDMA ARPU – 2003 – 2018
- Table 8 –Mobile subscribers and market share – 2019
- Table 9 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and market share – 2017 – 2018
- Table 11 – Historic - Mobile operators, subscribers and market share (fixed and wireless) – 2016 – 2017
- Table 12 – BSNL mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019
- Table 13 – Bharti Airtel mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019
- Table 14 – Bharti Airtel mobile ARPU – 2004 - 2005; 2007 – 2020
- Table 15 – Historic - Telenor mobile subscribers – 2009 - 2017
- Table 16 – Vodafone Idea - mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019
- Table 17 – Idea Cellular mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2011; 2013 – 2018
- Table 18 – MTNL mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019
- Table 19 – Historic - Quadrant mobile subscribers – 2012 – 2017
- Table 20 – Reliance mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019
- Table 21 – Reliance mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2018
- Table 22 – Historic - Sistema mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2017
- Table 23 – Aircel mobile subscribers – 2004 – 2018
- Table 24 – Reliance Jio mobile subscribers – 2017 - 2019
- Table 25 – Reliance mobile ARPU – 2018
- Table 26 – Tata Teleservices mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019
- Table 27 – Vodafone mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2018
- Table 28 – Vodafone - mobile ARPU – 2008 – 2018
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 2 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2011 - 2024
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – CDMA 3G commercial deployment in India
