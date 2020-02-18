India has taken initial steps towards the eventual rollout of 5G services

India’s mobile market dominates the local telecom sector with its large subscriber base and revenue numbers, as well as the huge capital investment by operators. It has continued to be a highly competitive market in which a large number of providers have been battling to increase market share.

India’s mobile market has experienced very strong growth over the last six years. The market remains highly competitive, but rather than a focus only on growth in subscribers the market is shifting to value-added. The roll-out of 4G / LTE services is driving significant shift to mobile data services across the country.

Particularly strong growth was seen as newcomer Reliance Jio aggressively entered the market, initially with a free data offering. This has seen a sharp drop in ARPU amongst most mobile operators and a sharp loss of subscribers by some operators. The subsequent price war in the mobile sector intensified further and has severely hampered RCOM’s business in particular, with its subscriber base nearly entirely wiped out.

Slower growth is predicted over the next five years to 2024. The market will be constrained from higher growth due to very strong local competition and an increasingly saturated mobile market.

Mobile broadband penetration has grown strongly in India over the past few years, driven by a strong and growing mobile subscriber base and strong adoption of 4G LTE services. Further strong growth is predicted over the few years, driven by further adoption of 4G and soon 5G services particularly as the penetration rate is well below a number of other nations.

Uptake of next generation technologies such as Internet-of-things (IoT), and evolving trends such as smart cities, and new devices offering virtual reality experiences will all enhance data usage going forward. Operators will increasingly focus on infrastructure investments such as optical fibre and small cells for expanding 4G coverage and capacity.

India has taken initial steps towards the eventual rollout of 5G services. and has announced plans to establish a 5G corridor in New Delhi as part of its testing of the technology.

Key developments:

Authorities approve WhatsApp’s micro-payment service.

5G spectrum auction jeopardised by high reserve prices.

BSNL has partnered with Ciena to conduct field trials of 5G technology.

Mobile broadband penetration has grown strongly in India.

Companies covered in this report include:

Aircel, Bharti Airtel, Quadrant (HFCL), Vodafone Idea, Reliance Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJI), Tata Teleservices, Vodafone Essar, Videocon, Reliance, Tata Teleservices, Sistema, Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd (VSNL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Videocon.

Table of Contents

Market Overview and Analysis Geographic Segments Rural Expansion

Mobile Statistics Mobile Statistics and Forecast Mobile Broadband Statistics and Forecast

Regulatory Issues Spectrum Overview 5G Spectrum auction – 2020 Spectrum auctions – 2018 Spectrum auctions – 2016 Spectrum auctions – 2015 Spectrum Agreements – 2016 Spectrum trading rules Mobile Subscriber Verification Interconnection Roaming Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile Infrastructure 5G 4G / LTE Overview CDMA 3G GSM Other Infrastructure Developments VoLTE Google - Project Loon

Major Mobile Operators Subscribers by Operator Merger Activities – 2016 – 2018 Idea - Vodafone merger RCOM / Aircel Merger RCOM / SSTL Merger Telenor / Bharti Airtel merger Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) Overview Network development 3G development 4G/5G Bharti Airtel Overview 3G 4G / LTE Telenor Vodafone Idea Overview 3G 4G / LTE Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) Quadrant Reliance Communications (RCOM) SSTL (Sistema) Aircel Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) TATA Teleservices Vodafone - Historic Overview 3G 4G Network Reach Mobile MVNOs

Mobile content and applications M-Commerce

List of Tables

Table 1 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024

Table 2 – Historic - Mobile subscribers (GSM and CDMA) – 2002 – 2018

Table 3 – Mobile penetration in urban and rural areas – 2007; 2009 – 2019

Table 4 – Mobile ARPU (GSM and CDMA) – 2005 – 2018

Table 5 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2011 – 2024

Table 6 – GSM ARPU – 2003 - 2018

Table 7 – CDMA ARPU – 2003 – 2018

Table 8 –Mobile subscribers and market share – 2019

Table 10 – Historic - Mobile subscribers and market share – 2017 – 2018

Table 11 – Historic - Mobile operators, subscribers and market share (fixed and wireless) – 2016 – 2017

Table 12 – BSNL mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019

Table 13 – Bharti Airtel mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019

Table 14 – Bharti Airtel mobile ARPU – 2004 - 2005; 2007 – 2020

Table 15 – Historic - Telenor mobile subscribers – 2009 - 2017

Table 16 – Vodafone Idea - mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019

Table 17 – Idea Cellular mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2011; 2013 – 2018

Table 18 – MTNL mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019

Table 19 – Historic - Quadrant mobile subscribers – 2012 – 2017

Table 20 – Reliance mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019

Table 21 – Reliance mobile ARPU – 2007 – 2018

Table 22 – Historic - Sistema mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2017

Table 23 – Aircel mobile subscribers – 2004 – 2018

Table 24 – Reliance Jio mobile subscribers – 2017 - 2019

Table 25 – Reliance mobile ARPU – 2018

Table 26 – Tata Teleservices mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2019

Table 27 – Vodafone mobile subscribers – 2002 – 2018

Table 28 – Vodafone - mobile ARPU – 2008 – 2018

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2024

Chart 2 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2011 - 2024

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – CDMA 3G commercial deployment in India





