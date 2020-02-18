Global Water Pressure Reducing Valves Market Projected to Reach USD 1,317 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

Water Pressure Reducing Valves Market

Global Water Pressure Reducing Valves Market anticipated to reach USD 1,317 Million by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “Water Pressure Reducing Valves Market By Product Type (Direct Type Acting and Pilot Operated Type), By Body Material (Brass/Bronze, Iron, and Stainless Steel) By Valve Style (2-Way and 3-Way), and By Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

According to the research report, the global Water Pressure Reducing Valves Market in 2019 is approximately USD 1,172 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,317 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the water pressure reducing valve market is around 1.7% from 2020 to 2026.

A water pressure reducing valve is a device that stabilizes and reduces the water pressure to the required downstream pressure. When the pressure of the entering water from the public mains is very high and variable, in such cases, pressure reducing valve soothes the downstream pressure to the required one. The unique purpose of a reduction valve is not only to reduce fluid pressure but also to dynamically control the flow rate which fluctuates in response to variations in load. Many types of pressure reducing valves are available, and each one of them has unique characteristics derived from each flow characteristic, material, and operation method.

Pressure reducing valves not only save water but also prevent overheating of pipes. Due to this added advantage of such types of valves, pressure reducing valves are finding more applications across the industrial and residential applications. Further, increased demand for these types of pressure reducing values from industries such as the chemical industry, wastewater management, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals is driving the global market. However, high prices of the pilot-operated type of valves are one of the major factors hindering the adoption of water pressure reducing valves. Many developing countries are focusing on to offer pure water to avoid water-borne disease. For example, Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi announced Jal Jeevan Mission. This mission aims to provide water to all rural households by 2024 with the use of pipes ('Har Ghar Jal').

The global water pressure reducing valves market is segregated based on product types, body material, valve style, and applications. Direct type acting and pilot operated type are the two major product types of water pressure reducing valves analyzed in the scope of the report. Further, on the basis of valve body material, the market is segmented as Brass/Bronze, Iron, and Stainless Steel. Furthermore, the market is analyzed on the basis of valve operation types as 2-Way and 3-Way. This type of valves finds its applications across various sectors such as commercial, industrial, and residential.

The global water pressure reducing valves market is analyzed into the following regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Presently, North America holds the largest revenue share for this market and the region is further anticipated to witness the highest CAGR among the regions in the forecast period. These regions are further analyzed for the major countries among them. Major countries analyzed in this research report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina among others.

Water Pressure Reducing Valves Market By Product Type (Direct Type Acting and Pilot Operated Type), By Body Material (Brass/Bronze, Iron, and Stainless Steel) By Valve Style (2-Way and 3-Way), and By Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Some of the major players analyzed and profiled in the market study are Watts, Cla-Val, RMC, Apollo Valves (Conbraco), BERMAD, GF Piping Systems, Zurn Industries LLC, Goetze KG, OCV/ Durot, Raphael Valves Industries, and Singervalveamong others.

This report segments the water pressure reducing valves market as follows:

Global Water Pressure Reducing Valves Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Direct Acting Type

Pilot Operated Type

Global Water Pressure Reducing Valves Market: By Body Material Segment Analysis

Brass/Bronze

Iron

Stainless Steel

Global Water Pressure Reducing Valves Market: By Valve Style Segment Analysis

2-Way

3-Way

Global Water Pressure Reducing Valves Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

