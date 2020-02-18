Global Pet Food Processing Market Projected to Reach USD 7 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Pet Food Processing Market

Global Pet Food Processing market anticipated to reach USD 7 Billion by 2026 and is expected to grow over CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “Pet Food Processing Market By Form (Dry and Wet), By Methods (Forming Equipment, Coating Equipment, Mixing & Blending Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Baking & Drying Equipment, and Others), By Application (Dog Food, Fish Food, Cat Food, and Others), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

According to the research report, the global Pet Food Processing market in 2019 is approximately USD 6 Billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 7 Billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the global Pet Food Processing market is around 4% from 2020 to 2026.

Pet food is basically made from plants or animals for pets. The pet food is sold in pet stores and supermarkets. Some of the common pet foods are fish food, dog food, cat food, etc. The meat used in pet consumption is usually by product of the human food industry. The pet food processing market is currently booming due to the increasing adoption of animals by humans.

Drivers of global Pet Food Processing Market:

1) Rising acceptance of pets across various regions along with the growing trend of product premiumization amid pet food producers are primary factors that attribute to the growth of the global Pet Food Processing market during the forecast period.

2) Additionally, the inclination toward high-quality commercial pet food products and the increasing purchase of pet foods across the globe are anticipated to propel the Pet Food Processing market.

3) Furthermore, the advancement in the processing equipment manufacturers for more specialized and innovative machinery for pet food manufacturing is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dominance:

1) A rising trend such as the adoption of dogs as a companion for families is anticipated to increase the demand for pet food across regions. In addition, the growing trend of pet humanization is expected to fuel the demand for supreme quality dog food products, thereby contributing to the growth of the overall global Pet Food Processing market.

2) In the form segment, Dry category is projected to account for the majority of the market share of the global Pet Food Processing market during the forecast period due to the convenience in terms of storage and pet feeding without any mess. Dry pet food sales are higher in developing regions such as China, Russia, and Poland owing to its cost-effectiveness and easy availability that too in bulks. Moreover, the increasing use of extrusion technologies helps increase the demand for dry pet food production which, in turn, drives the demand for pet food processing solutions.

3) The forming equipment segment is estimated to dominate the pet food processing market during the forecast period. The reason behind the growth is the sudden shift toward the use of extrusion-based manufacturing in the pet food sector.

Regional Dominance:

The North American market is projected to dominate the market during the forecast timeframe owing to the rising trend of adoption of pets as a family member. Thus, the increasing population of pets is thereby propelling the demand for pet food products. The growing concerns among pet owners about pet health, high-quality food products, and food safety standards are projected to encourage the growth of the global Pet Food Processing market in North America.

Key Players:

Some of the essential players operating in the global Pet Food Processing market, but not restricted to include Automated Process Equipment Corporation (APEC), Andritz Group, Clextral SAS, The Middleby Corporation, Baker Perkins Ltd., Buhler Holding AG, Precision Food Innovations, GEA Group, Fusion Tech Integrated, Inc., Mepaco Group, F.N. Smith Corporation, Reading Bakery Systems, Coperion GMBH, Gold Peg International, Selo, Probake Inc., Jinan Qunlong Machinery Co. Ltd, Probake Inc., Scansteel Foodtec, Jinan Darin Machinery Co. Ltd., and Jinan Bright Machinery Co. Ltd.

The taxonomy of the Pet Food Processing Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Pet Food Processing Market: By Form Segmentation Analysis

Dry

Wet

Global Pet Food Processing Market: By Methods Segmentation Analysis

Mixing & Blending Equipment

Forming Equipment

Baking & Drying Equipment

Coating Equipment

Cooling Equipment

Others

Global Pet Food Processing Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Dog Food

Cat Food

Fish Food

Others

