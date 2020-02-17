Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq: LAND) announces the following event:



What: Gladstone Land Corporation’s Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019, Earnings Call & Webcast When: Thursday, February 20, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EST Where: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wvqc3fhm How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above By phone -- Please call (855) 363-1762 Contact: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 27, 2020. To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use conference number 3596941.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website, www.GladstoneLand.com . The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company’s website through April 20, 2020.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com .

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893



