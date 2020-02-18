Katerina Barilov Joins Jump Aero as Head of Business Development

Katerina Barilov, Jump Aero Co-Founder and Head of Business Development Jump Aero logo

Ms. Barilov brings financial, business, and aviation experience to support Jump Aero's mission of empowering superheroes and using eVTOL to save lives.

Katerina will help us develop a robust business and ensure that our customers will be able to afford to deploy Jump Aero’s lifesaving technology.” — Carl Dietrich

PETALUMA, CA, USA, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jump Aero Incorporated is pleased to announce that Katerina Barilov has joined the team as Co-founder and Head of Business Development. Katerina will lead Jump Aero’s business development initiatives including business plan development, customer relationship management, capitalization of new product lines, and customer finance initiatives to help ensure that access to capital is not a barrier to saving lives with Jump Aero’s revolutionary aircraft technology.Katerina joins Jump Aero after having spent the past three years advising and investing in aerospace startups through Sparkplug Capital and as the managing director of Shearwater Aero Capital, LLP. Prior to Sparkplug and Shearwater, Katerina worked as an investment banking specialist with Goldman Sachs where she was involved with various deals from early stage investments through M&A, IPO, and spin offs. Prior to Goldman, Katerina led structured finance initiatives for Hawker Beechcraft in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. She brings experience finding solutions to complex, cross-border financing challenges and is an avid pilot.“Jump Aero's mission to apply eVTOL technology to life-saving applications is not only meaningful, but also a sound and logical business approach for this emerging aviation technology. I am excited to focus on Jump Aero's mission and build a business that is purposeful and long-lasting."-Katerina Barilov, Head of Business Development“Katerina’s experience advising and investing in numerous businesses in the aviation industry brings a depth of perspective to the Jump Aero team that is hard to match. She will help us develop a robust business and ensure that our customers will be able to afford to deploy Jump Aero’s lifesaving technology. We are honored that she has chosen to invest her time and abilities with us.”- Carl Dietrich, Founder & President.----About Jump Aero Incorporated:Founded by experienced aviation entrepreneurs, Jump Aero’s mission is to leverage electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technology to cut emergency response times in half. Jump Aero invites first responder organizations with an interest in learning more about our lifesaving technology to contact us through our website [ www.jumpaero.com ] for more information.Jump Aero Incorporated is headquartered in Petaluma, California



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.