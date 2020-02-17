Potbelly Corporation Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 25th

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB ), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced the date for the release of its fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2019 financial results.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Potbelly will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2019 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 after the close of the market that day. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the unaudited financial results.

Hosting the call will be Potbelly Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Alan Johnson, and Vice President, Controller, Will Atkins.

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 877-407-0784 U.S. & Canada 201-689-8560 International Confirmation Code: 13698638

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at www.potbelly.com on the “Investor Relations” webpage. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 through midnight Tuesday March 3, 2020. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13698638. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com .

Contact:

Investor Relations

Chris Hodges or Josh Littman

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

PBPB@alpha-ir.com



