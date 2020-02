SEVERE WEATHER INFORMATION NUMBER EIGHT (8) – DEVELOPING TROPICAL DISTURBANCE WITHIN THE REGION

SAMOA, February 17 - ISSUED BY THE SAMOA METEOROLOGY DIVISION AT 5:00PM MONDAY 17th FEBRUARY 2020 ➡️WIND WARNING FOR ALL OF SAMOA ➡️HEAVY RAIN WARNING FOR SAMOA ➡️FLOOD WARNING FOR ALL MAJOR RIVERS AND VULNERABLE AREAS ➡️COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SAMOA ➡️SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL COASTAL WATERS

