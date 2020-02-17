Mike Pompeo meets with Angolan businesswomen

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 17 - The United States State Secretary, Mike Pompeo, met this Monday, in Luanda, with a group of six Angolan women entrepreneurs trained in the United States of America, in an initiative that promotes professionalism.,

Before the meeting, Mike Pompeo had contact with a small exhibition prepared by the companies.

Ana Bela Marcos, manager of the company Gestão Profissional, which represented the country in 2015, in the program “Mandela Washington Fellowship”, said that with this opportunity she managed to fine-tune the tools that allowed her to expand her company, now with 20 employees.

However, with a focus on employability, based on the “talent group GP” programs to employ, and supported by an electronic platform, this company has registered young people looking for job opportunities in the most varied sectors.

In addition to facilitating the entry of more than 5,000 young people into the job market, the company is focused on career management and other services.

In her turn, the Angolan stylist Nadir Taty, who attended the leadership program for three years, said that this is an experience that is being replicated in Angola and other African countries.

Mike Pompeo's Agenda reserves meetings with the Angolan Chief Executive, João Lourenço, with Foreign Affairs Minister and companies.

