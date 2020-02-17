Angola and USA analize cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 17 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço received this Monday in Luanda the US State Secretary, Mike Pompeo with whom he analyzed the diplomatic and cooperation relations between Angola and United States of America. ,

Mike Pompeo who is paying a 24-hour working visit to Angola will grant a press conference this afternoon.

On his agenda is included the attendance to a round table with business leaders in the Coin Museum, as well a meeting with the US Diplomatic Mission members based in Angola.

The head of the American diplomacy that was already in Senegal is to leave the Angolan capital city mid this afternoon today going to Ethiopia.

Angola – United States Relations

Angola and United States signed in 2010 a strategic partnership agreement in various domains focused on trade, finance, energy, manufacturing industries, security, health and justice.

Angola exports to United States oil and diamonds and buys from this country food, equipments for oil sector and diverse machinery.

However, recently the United States expressed Angola support towards the efforts in corruption fight.

