New Decade, New Beginnings in Hydrogen

Haskel Hydrogen Systems looks to expand with innovations in Europe and globally

/EIN News/ -- Sunderland, UK, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The start of a new decade is always an exciting time. This has never been truer for Haskel Hydrogen Systems, a division of Haskel dedicated to the hydrogen market. In 2019 Haskel was acquired by Ingersoll Rand (IR NYSE), confirming its position as a market leader in the safe movement of high-pressure gases.

Complementing this acquisition, Haskel recently released its new electric-driven gas booster Q-Drive. Q-Drive offers end-users high efficiency compression at unprecedented low noise levels, exceeding the environmental standards required by public Hydrogen Refuelling System (HRS) providers. The launch of Q-Drive took place during Haskel’s Global Hydrogen Conference at its manufacturing facility in Sunderland, UK. Darran Heath, Global General Manager shared the news of plans to increase manufacturing capacity to coincide with a multi-million Euro HRS contract.

“The award gives Haskel Hydrogen Systems the critical mass to further expand our capability in Europe and export new innovations globally, while advancing a new product release planned for Hannover Messe in April,” said Heath.

“Our pipeline now exceeds €100 million of live projects and Haskel sees hydrogen as a major growth initiative in the coming years,” Heath added. The UK conference closed with a clear statement of intent: Haskel will continue to add expertise and industry knowledge to its team, building on 70 years of experience in the supply of high-pressure gases to meet the needs of owner operators and the general public.

Visit Haskel at Hannover Messe, Hydrogen + Fuel Cells Expo: Hall 27 ,Stand E69

