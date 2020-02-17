WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP CONTINUES TO DRIVE TIMESHARE EXIT MARKET

Wesley Financial Group continues to differentiate itself from others in the timeshare exit market segment through explosive growth and a process that guarantees success for its clients.

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group (WFG) continues to differentiate itself from others in the timeshare exit market segment through explosive growth and a process that guarantees success for its clients.

“The timeshare exit market is full of pretenders who overpromise and ultimately cause as much damage to consumers as the timeshare companies they are seeking to escape,” said Robin McVey, WFG President. “At Wesley Financial Group, we have processes and policies in place that allow us to properly screen customers so we can make a determination on whether or not we can help them. We could certainly make a lot more money if we took on everyone who calls us…but that’s not the right thing to do.”

As an example, WFG had more than 15,000 consumers contact the company in the month of January seeking relief from their timeshare agreements. Out of these, WFG accepted only 1,000 – or 6.7 percent, as clients.

“Before we tell our clients we can help them or we take a dime, they must go through a rigorous qualification process,” said McVey. “We need to have full confidence that they were lied to or misrepresented in the sales process before we will accept them as clients. We also have a ‘do not take’ list of timeshare companies that we don’t deal with.”

Like most timeshare exit companies, WFG does charge an upfront fee for its services. However, the company also backs this up with a money-back guarantee if WFG is not able to assist in getting a client released from their timeshare obligation. The company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet is reflective of the WFG’s adherence to its guarantee.

“We are proud that we have only had to return two percent of our fees since our company began,” he added. “There are not many companies that can boast a 98 percent success rate. If we tell you we can help you, we do it. That’s why our clients speak so highly of us….we are changing lives.”

This approach has firmly established WFG as the leader in not only success but also integrity among timeshare exit companies. In January alone, the company helped 662 consumers rid themselves of more than $10 million in mortgage debt.

Chuck McDowell helped create the timeshare cancellation industry with the formation of WFG in 2011. In 2012, he successfully defended his company and the industry in a landmark case versus one of the largest timeshare companies in the U.S. WFG has cancelled timeshare debt for more than 13,000 consumers.

Based in Franklin, Tenn., WFG holds a platinum business credit score rating from Dun & Bradstreet. Visit www.timesharecancellations.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Mike Alday WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP 615-791-1535 ext. 122 mike@aldaypr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.