Is Asbestos Air Sampling Necessary?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asbestos inspection and sampling is not a DIY procedure. Contracting a professional asbestos inspector to ensure secure and accurate results is what you want if you suspect having asbestos in your home. The third party inspector should hold an active NYSDOL asbestos handling license and be independent of other parties like the abatement contractor.It is also required that the residence owner should not hire an air monitoring firm recommended by the abatement contractor in order to avoid any compromises during inspection.Supplemental Air MonitoringA well-designed air assessment program for asbestos can be handy in getting additional information when done with an accurate ACM inspection and re-inspection program. At high concentrations, asbestos fibers have been implicated in many health conditions. Employers are, consequently, required to follow the Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guideline and take remedial steps to check the presence of airborne asbestos fibers to safeguard employees and residents. This safety is ensured by conducting both initial and periodic sampling of air for asbestos.Methods of Air Sampling AnalysisFor reliable results, it is most preferred that air samples collected for asbestos inspection under an O&M program be analysed using a transmission electron microscopy (TEM). While Phase Contrast Microscopy (PCM) is often employed for routine air analysis, PCM is not first choice for asbestos fibers analysis as it cannot reliably differentiate asbestos fibers from other types of fibers which may be suspended in the air. In addition, PCM analysis does not count short fibers and cannot capture thin asbestos fibers that is often present when asbestos materials are disturbed. Although TEM analysis is unarguably more costly than PCM analysis, the accuracy of TEM and its supplemental benefits make it an unrivaled choice for a reliable asbestos inspection service.Is Air Quality Testing Necessary?Ensuring that only quality air circulates within and around buildings can be a herculean task, especially in a densely populated building. Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) has attracted attention over the years due to its critical importance in maintaining a healthy population, and so understanding the best ways to prevent and control likely drivers of poor air quality remains a key concern.As we often spend more time outdoors than we do indoors, we are not immune to changes in indoor air quality, which can be facilitated by air pollutants of chemical origins. Automobile exhausts and living organisms such as mold and pests can also detriment the quality of air we breathe indoors.The risk is all the more important given that some health effects caused by polluted air may not trigger symptoms immediately after exposure. However, in other cases, symptoms such as headaches, eye, nose and throat irritation, fatigue and dizziness can all occur soon after exposure. Immediate effects can often be treated by moving away from the pollution source, if identifiable. It is also possible to experience symptoms of Asthma after exposure to polluted air.A confluence of factors determine the chances of experiencing immediate reactions when exposed to indoor air pollutants. For example, age and whether or not an individual has pre-existing health conditions. As individuals differ in their sensitivity threshold, symptoms may also be more prominent in some individuals but not in others. For example, some individuals are particularly susceptible to chemical or biological pollutants when constantly exposed to them.Air pollution sources are common in homes, schools and offices.Air pollutants are known to trigger sore eyes and burning sensations in the throat and nose. They may also be responsible for fatigue and headaches. In other cases, pollutants may cause or aggravate respiratory illnesses such as asthma, allergies, cancer, heart disease and other degenerative health conditions.At high concentrations, individual pollutants like carbon monoxide can impede respiratory function and cause death. Your choice of Air Quality testing option will largely depend on existing dangers and specific situation.

