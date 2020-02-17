Jubilant Receives Favorable Rulings from the U.S. Patent Office Invalidating Bracco Rubidium-Infusion-System Patents

/EIN News/ -- YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 7, 2020, Jubilant DraxImage Inc., and certain of its affiliates (“Jubilant”) were informed by the U.S. Patent Office that it agreed with Jubilant’s arguments that two rubidium-infusion-system patents owned by Bracco Diagnostics, Inc., (“Bracco”) are invalid.



Bracco had alleged that Jubilant’s RUBY-FILL® Generator and RUBY Rubidium Elution System™ were infringing the two patents in a lawsuit filed in 2018, prompting Jubilant to challenge the validity of the two patents in three Inter Partes Review (“IPR”) proceedings before the U.S. Patent Office. As a result of these favorable rulings, the U.S. Patent Office is expected to cancel all challenged claims of the two Bracco patents.

This favorable decision from the U.S. Patent Office comes on the heels of another favorable ruling that Jubilant received in December 2019 from the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”), which found three other Bracco patents directed to rubidium infusion systems invalid. The ITC proceeding was instituted in 2018 after Bracco filed a complaint with the ITC accusing Jubilant’s RUBY-FILL Generator and RUBY Rubidium Elution System of infringing the three patents. As a result of the ITC’s invalidity findings, the ITC found Jubilant had not violated section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 and terminated the proceeding in Jubilant’s favor.

“These favorable rulings by the U.S. Patent Office and International Trade Commission further confirm Jubilant’s right to continue development and commercialization of RUBY-FILL in the U.S. marketplace and to continue focusing on our goal of bringing innovative products to the market for patients in need of the latest technology,” stated Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited.

Jubilant Radiopharma’s RUBY-FILL Generator and RUBY Rubidium Elution System provide the latest and most advanced technology in PET Rubidium-82 myocardial imaging. RUBY-FILL provides customers a choice in the next generation product, with safety, efficiency, and automation advancements. Jubilant Radiopharma’s products are key in its greater commitment to investing in the growth and expansion of nuclear medicine in the global market.

For more information on RUBY-FILL and the RUBY Rubidium Elution System’s technology features and benefits, please visit the website at www.RUBY-FILL.com or www.jubilantradiopharma.com.

ABOUT JUBILANT RADIOPHARMA™: Jubilant Radiopharma, Radiopharmaceutical Division of Jubilant Pharma Ltd., is an industry-leading radiopharmaceutical business focused on developing, manufacturing, commercializing and distributing high quality and sustainable diagnostic and therapeutic agents for the sole purpose of “Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine” on a global scale.

ABOUT JUBILANT PHARMA LIMITED: Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, is an integrated global Pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of APIs, Solid Dosage Formulations, Radiopharmaceuticals, Allergy Therapy Products and Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non‐ sterile products through 6 USFDA approved manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and India and a network of over 50 radio‐pharmacies in the US. The Company has a team of over 4,300 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to deliver value to its customers spread across over 75 countries. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally.

Contact:

Investor or Media:

Mary Coleman

Jubilant Pharma, Ltd

Mary.coleman@jubl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.