ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|10-Feb-20
|38,552
|278.40
|10,733,015.09
|11-Feb-20
|24,280
|285.56
|6,933,374.46
|12-Feb-20
|49,219
|289.09
|14,228,475.60
|13-Feb-20
|43,724
|288.98
|12,635,191.87
|14-Feb-20
|39,669
|292.67
|11,609,745.74
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
