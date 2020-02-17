LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market to Hit USD 37,858 Million By 2026 - Zion Market Research

LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market expected to generate around USD 37,858 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 35.94% between 2019 and 2026

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market expected to generate around USD 37,858 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 35.94% between 2019 and 2026” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market by Application (Document Management System, E-Discovery, Practice and Case Management, E-Billing, Contract Management, IP-Management, Legal Research, Legal Analytics, Cyber Security, Predictive Technology, and Compliance) and by End-User (Lawyers and Clients): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global legaltech artificial intelligence market was valued at approximately USD 3,245 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 37,858 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 35.94% between 2019 and 2026.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly transforming the field of law practice. Many legal professionals are aware that AI can significantly reduce cost and time while increasing accuracy. AI plays an important role in faster and better delivery of certain legal services at an economical cost. Various corporate law firms and legal departments are implementing AI for the standardization and review of documents. AI in the legal context is defined as technologies that are intelligent but have certain defined functions. The rising funding for AI and the growing AI adoption in legal firms are major factors driving the global legaltech artificial intelligence market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, rising acquisitions and mergers in the legaltech industry are also fuelling the global legaltech artificial intelligence market. However, the regular need for software updates and high-cost of technologies may hamper the global legaltech artificial intelligence market over the estimated timeline.

Browse the full “LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market by Application (Document Management System, E-Discovery, Practice and Case Management, E-Billing, Contract Management, IP-Management, Legal Research, Legal Analytics, Cyber Security, Predictive Technology, and Compliance) and by End-User (Lawyers and Clients): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/legaltech-artificial-intelligence-market

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into lawyers and clients. The lawyer's segment accounted for a major market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate over the forecast timeframe. Lawyers, both in-house and outside counsel, are in search of new and innovative ways to tap on the opportunities that AI offers to increase their efficiency and reduce costs. The quick implementation of AI for in-house legal counsel enables the lawyers to automate the processes and dedicate more time to important and valuable work. There has been a growth of around 65% in legaltech companies using AI as compared to corresponding Law Geex study in 2017.

Get PDF Research Report Brochure for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/legaltech-artificial-intelligence-market

By application, the legaltech artificial intelligence market is segmented into the document management system, e-discovery, practice and case management, e-billing, contract management, IP-management, legal research, legal analytics, cybersecurity, predictive technology, and compliance. E-billing application is estimated to show a significant CAGR over the forecast time period. It assists in sending bills and collecting electronic payments via the internet, where AI helps in maintaining confidential data.

By region, Asia Pacific held the major market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate over the forecast timeframe. In terms of revenue, China contributed the highest market share to the Asia Pacific legaltech artificial intelligence market in 2018, owing to the rising number of printer cartridges manufacturers and increasing demand for domestic and commercial photo printing services across the country. The North American legaltech artificial intelligence market is anticipated to show considerable market growth in the years ahead, owing to the presence of key companies and large investments made in the AI market.

Browse TOC of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/legaltech-artificial-intelligence-market

Some major players operating in the global legaltech artificial intelligence market are Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, eBREVIA, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata, Justia, Knomos Knowledge Management Inc., Lawgeex, Legal Robot, Inc., LEVERTON, LexMachina, Loom Analytics, Luminance Technologies Ltd., Ravel Law, ROSS, and vLex.com, among others.

This report segments the global legaltech artificial intelligence market into:

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market: Application Analysis

Document Management System

E-Discovery

Practice and Case Management

E-Billing

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market: End-User Analysis

Lawyers

Clients

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Browse more Related Research Reports:

Legal Operations Software Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/legal-operations-software-market

Legal Services Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/legal-services-market

Legal Process Outsourcing Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/legal-process-outsourcing-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.