Basketball Africa League: Transcripts of NBA players’ reactions at NBA All-Star 2020 (Saturday February 15, 2020)

JOEL EMBIID: I think it's really important because there's a lot of special talent that the world doesn't know about. If you look at the guys in the league who have been able to make it, there's probably somebody better than me or has the potential to be better than me in the future. So I think it's a great initiative.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO: It's amazing creating a league in Africa. Giving opportunities to African talent and African players to go out there and showcase their talent. I knew it was going to happen, and I'm pretty happy I was able to execute it with Nike and Masai [Ujiri] and all those people.

PASCAL SIAKAM: Yeah, I think it's incredible for Africa. It's definitely the next step. It's something that we as a continent should be proud of, and it shows that the world is recognizing our talent. That league is going to be a big thing for us. We have to continue to bring that awareness to the game and make sure that we pay it forward.

Transcript of Bam Adebayo: http://bit.ly/2SyWrUa

Transcript of Giannis Antetokounmpo: http://bit.ly/2vFWAMd

Transcript of Joel Embiid: http://bit.ly/3bFpyMU

Transcript of LeBron James: http://bit.ly/2SUxm54

Transcript of Pascal Siakam: http://bit.ly/2SSbbw4



