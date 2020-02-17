Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market to be Worth USD 5.72 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market Research

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market valued around USD 2.15 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 13 % between 2019 & 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Report by Deployment Type (Embedded, and Standalone), Offering (Software, and Services), End-User Industry (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2026: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026.”According to the report, the polypropylene fiber market accounted for USD 2.15Billion and is expected to reach USD 5.72 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 13% between 2019 and 2026.

Enterprise manufacturing intelligence is a system that is employed by an organization to collect useful manufacturing statistics. This system uses various sources to develop the data and provide it at administrative level. In response to the data gathered by the system, organizations use the data to plan and implement the results at an enterprise level. The purpose of using enterprise manufacturing intelligence is to gather real data obtained from several platforms. This helps a user to come to a conclusion based on the data report. Big data analytics is being widely used in the enterprise manufacturing software.

The international standards for the enterprise-control system integration have to be abided by all the organization implementing it. This is approved on an international level across all the industries. Such regulatory approvals check the quality of such systems. This is done to ensure the output quality in enterprising manufacturing intelligence system.

In the coming future, Big data is most-likely to be incorporated with the enterprise manufacturing intelligence software. This is expected to offer enhanced throughput for the organizations over the years. The enterprise manufacturing intelligence software is anticipated to bring cloud based feature. Major industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverages, chemical, automotive etc. are projected to implement the software over the year, which is expected to boost the market. When enterprise manufacturing system is integrated with big data analytics and cloud based software, it offers operational excellence. This is anticipated to propel the market growth for small and medium level enterprises with such software in place.

One of the factors that are anticipated to hinder the growth of enterprise manufacturing intelligence market is the constant need to increase the productivity of the organization implementing it. It must also be ensured that the software does not add up the capital investments. Nonetheless, the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence is estimated to provide timely and accurate information coupled with good returns. Furthermore, it offers operational excellence and quality results spread across several levels of an enterprise, thus supporting the development of the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market over the forecast years.

In terms of deployment type, the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market has been segmented into embedded, and standalone. The embedded deployment type segment is anticipated to dominate the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market during the forecast time-frame. The growth of the market is typically driven by the factors such as increasing popularity of IoT, growing demand for sustainable production, and ongoing technological advancements.

In terms of offering, the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market has been segmented into software, and services. The demand for enterprise manufacturing intelligence services is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast years. Owing to the escalating pressure amongst major manufacturing players to lessen the manufacturing costs, improving the quality of product and the manufacturing yield, and the compliance to strict regulatory agreements, the demand for EMI services is expected to grow considerably over forecast timeline.

On the basis of end-user industry, the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market has been segmented into automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages. The automotive sector observed significant developments in the technologies used in the manufacturing. The OEMs in the automotive industry usually face the challenges in designing, manufacturing, and upgrading the legacy models to upgrade their production processes in line with with the evolving technologies to ensure enhanced consumer contentment and superior experiences. Owing to this, enterprise manufacturing intelligence software is expected to gain benefits over the forecast timeframe.

Some of the key players operating in the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market include Aegis Limited, Oracle Corporation, HP, Parsec Automation Corporation, SAP SE, Hexagon AB, Fanuc Automation, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Invensys, among others.

This report segments the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market as follows:

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Deployment Type Analysis

Embedded

Standalone

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Offering Analysis

Software

Services

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: End-User Industry Segment Analysis

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

