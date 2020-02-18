Edamam Reached 40,000 Business Subscribers to Its Food and Nutrition Data APIs

The leading nutrition data API provider. Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a provider of food and nutrition data solutions to businesses in the food, health and wellness sectors reached a new milestone of 40,000 API subscribers. Edamam’s leading nutrition data APIs allow developers and companies to build applications that leverage Edamam’s unique capabilities in real-time Nutrition Analysis and Personalized Meal Recommendations, as well as to query one of the most comprehensive food nutrition databases.

“We see businesses subscribing to Edamam’s APIs at an accelerating pace,” commented Victor Penev, Edamam’s CEO and Founder. “It took us 4 years to get to 10,000 subscribers, one more year to get to 20,000, 9 months for the next 10,000 and only 6 months to reach 40,000,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam’s APIs leverage the industry’s largest and deepest dataset of meal nutrition information. With over 5 million recipes and 750,000 foods, including packaged foods, restaurants menu items and commonly eaten meals, Edamam’s database has an unparalleled breadth. Each recipe, meal and food is analyzed and tagged for every macro and micronutrient, every lifestyle diet, every allergen and almost 200 chronic conditions.

“We are constantly expanding our capabilities and recently added automatic tagging for meal type, dish type and cuisine and are have started work on genotype tagging of foods and meals with lots more to come,” elaborated Victor Penev.

Edamam’s extensive data is coupled with unique technologies such as real-time nutrition analysis using natural language understanding and a personalized meal search engine. The combination makes it very easy for developers to start building consumer facing applications that help people track food and make better food choices.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer for their clients the perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, The Food Network, The New York Times, Microsoft and Barilla,.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.



