Hospital "Pedalé" to serve the public

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 16 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, assured, this Saturday, that the Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Hospital, under construction, in Luanda, will be open to the public, contradicting information that it would only serve the country's political class.,

The Head of the Government got acquainted with the state of the works of the referred hospital unit, which, after its conclusion, should reduce the dependence on medical evacuations to the outside of the country.

"Imagine such a hospital to serve the political class, nowhere is this possible, so what was said is nothing more than speculation," observed President João Lourenço.

The Head of State stated that the financial constraints for the construction of the Pedro Maria Tonha “Pedalé” Hospital, in honor of the former defense minister of the Angolan Government, will be resolved so that the works do not come to a standstill.

The construction of the hospital, located in the Gamek area, Maianga's urban district, started in 2012 and was suspended in 2016.

One of the objectives of the referred hospital unit, valued at 220 million dollars, is to respond to requests from the national health board and the military medical board.

