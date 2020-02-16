US State Secretary expected in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 16 - The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, arrives this Sunday night, in Luanda, Angolan for a 24-hour visit focused on strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries. ,

According to the program, Mike Pompeo is expected to be received on Monday morning in audience by the President of Angola, João Lourenço.

Mike Pompeo, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will hold a working meeting with his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Domingos Augusto.

The head of American diplomacy must participate in a round table with business leaders ”and will hold a meeting with women entrepreneurs.

Angola and the United States of America maintain excellent mutually beneficial cooperation relations in the fields of politics, diplomacy, defense and security, the business sector, industry, oil, health, education, technologies and telecommunications, according to a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Manuel Augusto, who had already met with his American counterpart in Washington last August, considered Pompeo's visit as a sign of support for the ongoing reforms initiated by President João Lourenço.

He added that it also represents the consolidation of the excellent cooperation relations between the two countries and an occasion for Angola to reaffirm its desire to remain inserted in the international context as a “subject of good”.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.