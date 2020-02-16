New AHA needs USD 25 million for completion

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 16 - At least US $ 25 million are needed for the completion of the works of the Historical Archive of Angola (AHA), scheduled for this year, said this Saturday, the director general of the Office of Special Works (GOE), Leonel Cruz.,

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, inspected the progress of the works on the new AHA facilities, as part of his field trip, which includes visits to the Sanatorium Hospital and the works of the Pedro Maria Tonha “Pedalé” Hospital, in Luanda.

According to Leonel Cruz, the President of the Republic gave specific guidelines for resolving the financial obstacle to the completion of the works of the Historical Archive of Angola.

The work, which started in 2008, has a financial execution in the order of 75 percent, said the GOE official.

The first line of financing came from China, in the order of 72 million dollars.

According to the director general of the Office of Special Works (GOE), Leonel Cruz, the President had a good appreciation, “judging by the size of the work and its quality”.

The project, located on the University Campus of Agostinho Neto University, next to 11 de Novembro Stadium, will have a collection of arts, photographs, maps and microfilms.

According to the Minister of Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, the property will receive all documentation from the National Historical Archive and other documents considered “sensitive”

