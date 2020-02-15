Angolan President visits works of technology museum

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 15 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, learned this Saturday about the current status of the works of the future Museum and Center for Science and Technology in Luanda. ,

President Joao Lourenço visited the former soap factory (Congeral), next to the São Miguel Fortress, to check the degree of execution of the project, which aims to put science, technology and innovation at the service of Angolan society.

During the visit, the President toured several sectors of a practically completed building, as the architectural project has preserved the historic facades of the former soap factory, in homage to the industrial past of that area of ​​downtown Luanda.

The minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo, indicated that the structure is more connected in the science center and should educate and train children with a lot of interactivity in this field.

According to the minister, the full completion of the work, which has been paralyzed for more than five years, is scheduled for next year.

But for that, said the minister, it will be necessary to carry out another survey of the state of the infrastructure for the acquisition of new equipment.

The minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation stressed that the biggest constraint is financial one.

"That is exactly what the President of the Republic came to see to know that the investment that will be made here will be advantageous for the dissemination of science in the country", she said.

The infrastruture, implanted in an area of 9.600 square meters, will have, among others, exhibition rooms, digital library, cinema and auditoriums.

The institution aims to promote scientific culture, contribute to improving the teaching of science, generalize teaching and attract young people to technological careers.

Continuing the field day, the President of the Republic visits, today, the Hospital Sanatório, the National Historical Archive (new facilities) and the works of the Pedalé Hospital, located in Gamek, Urban District of Maianga.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.