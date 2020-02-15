Angola progresses in debt payment to Portugal

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 15 - The Portuguese ambassador to Angola, João Caetano da Silva, confirmed last Friday, in Luanda, the progress made in the past months in the payment of certified debts to Portuguese companies, by the Angolan Government. ,

Speaking to the press, at the end of a meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, the Portuguese diplomat, at the end of his mission, considered the payment of the debt to the companies concerned to be “significant”.

He stressed that the payment includes, among others, companies in the construction and energy sectors.

The Portuguese ambassador praised the performance of the Angolan Ministry of Finance, with whom he worked in the last two years, in this process, highlighting the spirit of cooperation existing between the parties.

Portuguese diploamt said that it is a topic which has always been present in the relationship between Portugal and Angola in recent years.

The outgoing ambassador of Portugal considered the balance of bilateral cooperation “concrete and positive”, having stressed the sharing of experience and knowledge.

In the field of military cooperation, João Caetano da Silva noted the importance of bilateral partnership in the fields of technical-military (cyber-defense), maritime security, training, combating malaria and in the foreign business segment.

Regarding the trade balance between the two countries, João Caetano da Silva said that the result is balanced, at a time when Angolan exports to Portugal are growing.

Meeting with Norwegian delegation

Also on Friday, the Angolan Head of State Joao Lourenço met with the vice chairperson of the Norwegian company DOF ASA, Jan-Kristian Haukeland.

President João Lourenço and Jan-Kristian Haukeland discussed aspects related to the projects that the company develops in Angola.

The portfolio includes the creation of a ship repair yard in Angola, for the maintenance of vessels, currently carried out in Namibia and South Africa.

DOF Subsea Angola - a DOF ASA group company, present in Angola since 2006, operates a modern fleet of offshore vessels , which has contributed to the growth of the oil sector in Angola.

Regarding the company's social responsibility in Angola, he announced its intention to provide around two million dollars for this purpose.

