Italy: Angola elected to IFAD Emoluments Council

Rome, ANGOLA, February 15 - Angola was elected last Wednesday in Rome, member of the Emoluments Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). ,

The Emoluments Council is the subsidiary body of the Board of Governors that oversees the actions of this United Nations Agency.

At the event, the Angolan delegation was led by Angola's permanent representative to IFAD, ambassador Fátima Jardim, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture, António de Assis.

In his speech, the Angolan diplomat stressed the importance and responsibility of IFAD in strengthening support mechanisms for its members, to achieve the goal of "zero hunger" by 2030, the fight against poverty and technical and sustainable development.

The ambassador also urged the strengthening of support for countries' resilience and the need to find mechanisms that can overcome the difficulties arising from climate change, natural disasters and all the obstacles that hinder their development.

