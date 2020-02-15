CIBT Education Group Inc. Reports Director Election Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX: MBA, OTCQX International: MBAIF) (“CIBT”) reports the director election voting results from its annual general meeting held today. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated December 23, 2019, were elected. Proxy voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Morris Chen 93.82% 6.18% Toby Chu 93.72% 6.28% Tony David 93.82% 6.18% Derek Feng 93.82% 6.18% May Hsu 93.84% 6.16% Troy Rice 93.82% 6.18% Shane Weir 93.72% 6.28%

Please see the report of voting results filed today under CIBT’s profile on SEDAR for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the global education market since 1994. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and U.S OTCQX International, CIBT owns business and language colleges, student housing properties, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 45 locations in Canada and abroad. The total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. Its education providers include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, language training, and over 150 career, language and vocational programs. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. (“Global Education”), an investment holding and development company focused on developing education related real estate such as student hotels, serviced apartments and education centres. The total portfolio and development budget of projects under Global Education’s GEC® brand is over C$1 billion. The various GEC® properties provide accommodations to over 1,500 students and other tenants. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance (“GEA”) and Irix Design Group ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

Toby Chu

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

CIBT Education Group Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 318 or | Email: info@cibt.net



