GunBroker.com and GunGenius.com Publish Top-Selling Guns of January 2020

KENNESAW, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based out of Kennesaw, Georgia GunBroker.com is the world's largest online marketplace for firearms, ammo, and home protection accessories. GunGenius.com, powered by Gunbroker .com data, releases reports of the top-selling firearms every month.As the world's largest online marketplace, GunBroker.com always promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. "Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site, and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items." Says GunBroker.com. GunBroker.com is more than just a marketplace; the company publishes educational articles and videos on educating and informing potential customers about the pros and cons of each firearm or accessory. GunGenius.com, using Gunbroker.com data, publishes a thorough record every month and year of the top-selling guns.Semi-Automatic Handguns: The Sig Sauer P365 Nitron Micro-Compact is known for a clean, crisp trigger pull. The Sig Sauer P365 Nitron Micro-Compact provides excellent capacity, concealability, and capability. It is no shock that this semi-automatic handgun is the number one for January 2020.Revolvers: The Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard 38 revolver provides you all the features, quality, and proven performance that the company is known for presenting. The Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard 38 revolver weighs just under a pound, allowing greater concealability and reliability. Smith & Wesson is a globally recognized manufacturer, and the popularity of this firearm goes to show the quality people expect from Smith & Wesson.Bolt Action Rifles: "The 100 percent American-made Ruger American rifle is another engineering innovation from America's leading firearms manufacturer." Says Gunbroker.com. This firearm is ideal for hunting varmints and also for home protection. With its beautiful finish and sturdy frame, it is no surprise that the Ruger American Rifle was number one for January 2020.Single Shot Rifles: "The Ruger No. 1 is the ultimate evolution of the single shot rifle. Its smooth, sculptured lines are reminiscent of the hand-made firearms of a less hurried era. The breech mechanism is strong, simple and compact, and is ideally suited to handle both today's powerful cartridges and the classics of yesteryear. Ruger No. 1 rifles are available in select, limited edition models each year. Whatever the caliber, the Ruger No. 1 is a rifle attuned to the needs of a very special class of shooter." Says Gunbroker.com, which is why the Ruger No. 1 is the top-selling single shot rifle for January 2020Pump Action Rifles: Remington Arms is one of the oldest continuously operated manufacturers in the United States, the Remington 7600 Pump Action Rifle is an example of why this company maintains high customer loyalty. The Remington 7600 Pump Action Rifle is a robust and reliable arm that is popular among hunters, hobbyists, and even law enforcement.Over Under Shotguns: The Browning Citori Lightning and the Browning Citori 725 rank at number one and two top-selling for January, respectively. These rankings highlight the quality of the Browning brand. With impeccable looks, high-quality performance, and created with traditional craftsman techniques. The Browning Citori Lightning over under shotgun is the quintessential representative of what customers can expect from the Browning company.For the full list of top-selling firearms, visit GunGenius.com or click this link.For more information on gun safety and consumer information, visit Gunbroker.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.