T&T Power Group Expands Product Offering With Strategic Acquisition of Hollen Controls Limited

WELLESLEY, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T&T Power Group, a leading Canadian based Corporation providing electrical generation, distribution, and application products and services announced today that it has acquired Guelph, Ontario based company Hollen Controls Limited by way of a share purchase agreement (SPA).

“T&T Power Group is thrilled to add the technical expertise of the Hollen Controls team” said Tyler Van Dyke, President of T&T Power Group. “Their ability to design and implement complex SCADA systems, along with their other strengths in systems integration, control system design, panel building, and instrumentation services will help deepen our relationships and work more closely with our customers.”

ABOUT T&T POWER GROUP

Founded in 1980, T&T Power Group provides electrical solutions including power generation, automation and controls, switchgear and distribution, modular electrical houses, renewable energy solutions and data analytics offerings. Alongside our products, T&T delivers technical services and support both on-site and remotely. The company has offices in Moncton NB, Montreal QC, Vaughan ON, Wellesley, ON, and Saskatoon SK along with the new addition of our office in Guelph, ON.

T&T Power Group is the Canadian Partner Distributor for Siemens Gaseous Fueled Prime Power, Peak Shaving, and CHP Solutions up to and including the best-in-class Siemens 2MWe Gas Engine (recipient of Siemens 2019 distributor of the year award).

ABOUT HOLLEN CONTROLS LTD (HCL)

Before being acquired by T&T Power Group, Hollen Controls operated as a specialty company providing electrical solutions in the Water and Wastewater industry primarily to municipal and airport environmental agency clients with quality SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system solutions, as well as electrical systems integration, control system design, panel building, instrumentation supply, and calibrations.

T&T Power Group can be found online at:

Website: http://www.ttpowergroup.com

LinkedIn: http://www.Linkedin.com/company/t&t-power-group



