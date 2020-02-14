Questex Unveils QBusiness Continuity Center

Turnkey Portal Ensures Business Event and Communications through Interruptions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business continuity planning is an imperative business practice for organizations. Business interruptions are difficult – whether they are related to travel disruptions, pandemic viruses (like the Coronavirus), supply chain issues or key employee announcements – and communications are imperative. Questex today unveils a digital platform specifically for business continuity – the QBusiness Continuity Center ensures business communications through business interruptions.



“Business interruptions are challenging for any organization. It’s vital for companies to have a plan in place that guarantees business continuity,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex. “The QBusiness Continuity Center provides companies with an online solution that can be used in the event of a business interruption that limits attendees from participating at a live event or to bring a company or a group of individuals within a company together quickly and efficiently. Although not a replacement for live events QBusiness Continuity can help bridge a critical gap.”

Businesses have embraced digital business solutions as effective communication tools for their audience experience, to improve communications and gain a competitive advantage. The QBusiness Continuity Center is a turnkey virtual communications portal that enables businesses to deliver critical communications in a secure, interactive environment. The QBusiness Continuity Center can be functional for any organization to connect and communicate in just days.

Components of the QBusiness Continuity Center include:

Webcast, conference capabilities

Auditorium with optional group chat and a complete list of upcoming and available presentations

Resource Library that hosts relevant materials such as presentation slides and supplemental material all in one location

Group chat, one-to-one chats, surveys and polls

The QBusiness Continuity Center offers scale for an organization of any size and complexity and can be created for both large and small events. The platform is easy to use and does not require a download - all audiences are able to access the platform through a web browser and the Internet. Access is security-controlled, ensuring that only registered attendees are able to participate.

“Questex’s Technology, Media, and Telecom group is excited to quickly take advantage of this new platform by launching 5G BLITZ Week for our FierceWireless community during the week of March 23,” Kevin Gray, Vice President of Questex’s Technology, Media, and Telecom commented. “As a part of this, we’ll be putting together a multitude of virtual panels, fireside chats, and interviews throughout the week, all complemented with special reports on 5G across our industry leading sites. At such a critical time in the development of next generation wireless networks, it’s imperative that our community is able to access additional education from industry leaders in the unfortunate coronavirus enforced absence of Mobile World Congress this year.”

About Questex

At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer’s behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

(212) 895-8488



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.