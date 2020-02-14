FirstBank Launches Multicultural Banking Center in Lakewood

Bank amplifies its commitment to empowering diverse groups by opening financial center and resource site

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced the grand opening of its Multicultural Banking Center at 550 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood. This represents FirstBank’s longstanding commitment to empowering diverse groups (watch the bank’s newly released Diversity and Inclusion video).

The new Multicultural Banking Center will serve as a hub for all 119 FirstBank locations, including the bank’s Asian and Spanish Banking Centers, where customers can receive banking services in their preferred language and with an understanding of their culture.

“At FirstBank, diversity and inclusion aren’t just buzzwords — they’re core company values,” said Amber Hills, Lakewood Market President who oversees the company’s multicultural efforts. “We’re committed to meeting the unique needs of our customers, and celebrating the cultures that comprise and enrich the communities we serve.”

The new Center will also create opportunities for various businesses, nonprofits, and community members to attend networking events, financial literacy classes, collaborate on community projects, and more.

Additionally, and as part of its multicultural initiative, FirstBank will continue hiring and retaining talent that speaks Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Ethiopian dialects. It’s also further engaging Spanish, Black/African American and Asian communities through educational offerings, events and sponsorships, which include supporting organizations such as the African Leadership Group, Mexican Cultural Center and Asian Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.

FirstBank was recently recognized as a corporate diversity champion by the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado, a leader in diversity and inclusion by the Mortgage Bankers Association, and was the recipient of Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce “Champions of Change” award for driving women and people of color forward.

The bank maintains an inclusive board of directors that reflects the diversity of both its employees and customers. Over half of FirstBank’s management roles — from assistant manager through executive management — are occupied by women. And nearly 40 percent of the bank’s employee population represent different races, ethnicities, military statuses and abilities.

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

