Government addresses fight against human trafficking

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 14 - The Committee for Social Policy of the Council of Ministers analyzed, this Friday, in Luanda, the plan, for the next five years, to prevent and combat human trafficking. ,

The document, according to the press release, sets out actions to be implemented by 2025, to prevent trafficking in persons, as well as to protect and assist victims of trafficking.

It also aims to investigate criminals and promote national and international cooperation in combating this evil.

The extraordinary meeting, chaired by the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, made a first assessment of the National Strategy for Human Rights and the "April 4 National Human Rights Award".

The National Strategy, read in the press release, establishes the Government's principles of action in the field of human rights, distinguishing its actions internally and externally, guaranteeing the full and effective enjoyment of rights under conditions of equality and without discrimination.

The institution of the "April 4 National Human Rights Award" aims to distinguish annually, personalities and institutions that have contributed, in a relevant way, to the protection, promotion and deepening of human rights and citizenship in Angola.

