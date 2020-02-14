SIC arrests Education director in Moxico

Luena, ANGOLA, February 14 - The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) of Moxico, arrested, in Luena, the director of the Provincial Education Office of Moxico, Raimundo Ricardo, accused of committing several crimes in the exercise of his duties.,

Speaking to Angop, today (Friday), in Luena, the district attorney, José Buanga, promised to provide more information on the matter in the next few days, after the end of the defendant's interrogation.

An Angop source said that Raimundo Ricardo was arrested for the fact that he did not appear at SIC, after being notified on three occasions, to clarify facts of a process (148/20) in which he is accused of crimes of embezzlement, violation of the plan budget, abuse of power, money laundering and criminal association.

