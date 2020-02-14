Wavemaker Hosts Fourth Annual Art Noir Event to Celebrate Black History Month

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to celebrating and encouraging diversity, Wavemaker U.S. will be hosting its fourth annual Art Noir event, a bespoke event that includes GroupM agencies on the afternoon of Feb. 20. It’s part of Wavemaker’s R•Q•TEKT event series.



Held on the 33rd floor of Wavemaker U.S.’s headquarters, the curated exhibit will celebrate Black History Month with Contemporary, Digital & Visual Art, Photography, Film, Music, AR/VR and much more from local artists, including Rodney Hazard and Kiarra Elliot .

The artists will be doing more than displaying their work, however, as Art Noir expands beyond an art exhibit to an art show. The pop-up gallery will feature artists creating such pieces as personalized live sketches, interactive visual art and photographs for Wavemaker employees who attend. Attendees will be encouraged to engage with artists and purchase anything that inspires them.

Sponsored by Bounce TV and All Hip Hop, Art Noir will run from 2-5 p.m. For the first hour, the event will be exclusively open to Wavemaker employees, but open to all GroupM employees and guests to share in the celebration, education and inspiration for the remainder of the afternoon.

The event has grown in scope in the last three years, under the watchful and engaged eye of Wavemaker’s Associate Director of Marketing & Events, Porscha Scott. R•Q•TEKT celebrates Wavemaker’s diverse community, designed to create an inspirational space for employees to pursue their passion and fill in a gap that many felt was missing. We’re passionate about creating a culture where everyone’s views matter, where everyone has a seat at the table, where every voice is heard, and everyone feels welcome.

About Wavemaker

Wavemaker is a new kind of global agency delivering transformative solutions through media, content and technology for some of the world’s biggest brands. We have an unrivalled collection of purchase journey data, over 500.000 journeys across 40 markets and 80 categories, and deploy our purchase journey expertise to spot opportunities and problems at every stage of the customer cycle and turn both into growth. Our 7,600 Wavemakers in 90 countries are diverse, integrated and leading-edge, from trading specialists to data scientists, ecomms experts to award-winning content creators. Our mission is ‘Let’s make the Future’ – at a time when market and customer behaviour is disrupted 24/7, we never stop evolving to help clients succeed. We are a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. For more, see www.wavemakerglobal.com .

Media Contact: Jenna dePasquale

Email: Jenna.depasquale@digennaro-usa.com



