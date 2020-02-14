Brunswick Corporation brands win Two Innovation Awards at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Racing and Sea Ray Boats, both part of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), have each won an NMMA Innovation Award at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show. Mercury Racing was honored for its 450R engine in the outboard category while Sea Ray won an award for its groundbreaking SLX-R 400e outboard which debuted at CES earlier this year. Brunswick brands have now won three Innovation awards over the past few weeks as Crestliner took home an Innovation award for their AP-X hull design at the Minneapolis Boat Show in January.



“We pride ourselves on our innovation portfolio and capabilities and winning these prestigious Innovation Awards both in Minneapolis and Miami shows our leadership position in the marine industry,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of everyone at Brunswick that played a role in developing these world-class products and we are excited to show them off here in Miami and at boat shows around the world.”

The SLX-R 400e Outboard features high-powered propulsion, elevated design accents and the orchestrated excellence of the yacht-certified SLX 400. The “e” in the model name designates a first-of-its-kind boat electrification system – Fathom™ e-Power. The judges applauded Sea Ray for their contemporary design thinking and the advancement in electrification. The system includes a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack with intuitive power management capable of powering all of the boat’s accessory systems and providing boaters with a convenient, smart way to enjoy all of the features of the boat, for a longer, quieter and more eco-friendly day on the water.

“We are excited to once again be recognized for our advancements by NMMA,” said Steve Langlais, Sea Ray president. “The pioneering SLX-R 400e Outboard offers beauty, unmatched capabilities and an incredible suite of fresh technologies. Being honored for this award supports our commitment to Inspired Design and Effortless Performance as we strive to deliver a luxury sport boating experience unlike any other in the market.”

Mercury Racing has been awarded a 2020 Innovation Award by the National Marine Manufacturers Association in the Outboard Engine category for its all-new 450R high-performance outboard model. The Mercury Racing 450R was introduced in 2019 and impressed judges from Boating Writers International with its combination of unrelenting performance, technology features and styling, each intended to enhance the performance boating experience.

“We are honored to win an Innovation Award for our new 450R outboard,” said Stuart Halley, Mercury Racing general manager. “The team at Mercury Racing has created a new benchmark for outboard performance, one that might have seemed unreachable just a few years ago. Clearly the Innovation Award judges recognized the technological innovation and sophistication built into the 450R.”

The Innovation Awards program, organized by NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI), honors manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market. The award acknowledges products that best meet criteria including innovative distinction from other products currently being manufactured, benefit to the marine industry and/or Consumer, practicality, and cost-effectiveness. The judging committee is comprised of BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have expertise in marine products.

