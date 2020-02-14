PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Beth Silsdorf As New Director of EEO and Diversity At Newport News Shipbuilding

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Maria “Beth” Silsdorf has been appointed director of EEO and Diversity at its Newport News Shipbuilding division.



In this role, Silsdorf will lead all inclusion, diversity, ethics and equal employment opportunity (EEO) compliance efforts. She will report to Susan Jacobs, vice president of human resources and administration for Newport News Shipbuilding.

“We are fully committed to people and creating an inclusive culture for all shipbuilders that values diversity and encourages new ideas,” Jacobs said. “I am confident that Beth’s experience will help us continue efforts to build a culture that embraces everyone's differences while advancing our inclusion and diversity strategy.”

Silsdorf, a retired U.S. Navy captain who served as the chief engineer on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), comes to Newport News with more than 25 years of experience leading complex and diverse organizations. Silsdorf previously served as program manager of talent acquisition and development at the company’s Technical Solutions division and led the inclusion and diversity efforts at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Silsdorf holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master’s in nuclear engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

