Alphamin Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report

/EIN News/ -- GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM: TSXV, “Alphamin” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 3, 2020, the Company has filed a report in accordance with the requirements of the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”, of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and has lodged the said report on the CSA’s “System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval” (SEDAR).



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith

CEO

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Tel: +230 269 4166

E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.