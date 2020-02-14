Bangladesh Prepares for 5G Launches
Strong Growth is of Mobile Broadband Subscribers is Predicted Over The Next Five Years.
Bangladesh ranks among the most densely populated countries globally. However, economic constraints over the last few decades has resulted in under-investment in network infrastructure, with the result that the country has an under-developed fixed-line market, with the fixed-line penetration rate being the lowest in South Asia.
Related to the poor fixed-line infrastructure is the very low fixed broadband penetration rate, a situation compounded by the preference among consumers to adopt mobile broadband solutions for their data needs. To address these shortcomings the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the revival of the NGN modernisation project to be undertaken by Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL). In the years to 2024 steady growth is expected to arise from these efforts.
Bangladesh’s mobile market is also relatively under-developed, though it has experienced strong growth over the last six years. Operators have trialled 5G and the BTRC is expected to auction spectrum for 5G services before the end of 2020, aiming to provide national 5G coverage by 2026.
Slow to moderate mobile subscriber growth is predicted in coming years, with constraints to stronger growth coming from intense local competition and from additional taxes in the national budget which are expected to dampen consumer use of services.
Bangladesh has also seen a very rapid increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years, though it remains well below most other Asian countries. Growth is being driven by a rising number of mobile subscribers able to access faster download speeds on LTE networks. An unprecedented level of investment among telcos during 2018 and 2019 extended the footprint of LTE infrastructure and laid the groundwork for operators to launch 5G services from 2021.
Key Developments:
- The mobile market has seen significant market consolidation over the past few years.
- The first test run of 5G technology in Bangladesh took place in Dhaka.
- The BTRC issued a directive on allowing IoT for smart buildings and automation industries.
- Overall fixed line penetration dropped slightly from 2013 to 2018.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL); Grameenphone; CityCell (PBTL); Banglalink; Robi; Teletalk; Airtel Bangladesh; Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL).
