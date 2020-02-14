L Brands Invites You to Listen to Its Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Webcast

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE: LB) fourth quarter 2019 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 26, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives.

What: L Brands Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 Where:

www.LB.com How: Log on to www.LB.com or call: Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 363-4673 (Conference ID 6695987)

Domestic Replay Number: (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID 6695987)



International Dial-In Number: (973) 200-3978 (Conference ID 6695987)

International Replay Number: (404) 537-3406 (Conference ID 6695987)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be also archived and made available on www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,944 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com .

For further information please contact:

Tammy Roberts Myers

L Brands Communications

(614) 415-7072

Communications@LB.com

Amie Preston

L Brands Investor Relations

(614) 415-6704

InvestorRelations@LB.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.