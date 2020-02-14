American Addiction Centers is Spreading the Love This Valentine’s Day By Giving 14 Veterans Free Care

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting on Valentine’s Day, American Addiction Centers (AAC) is offering veterans an opportunity to apply to receive 30 days of free inpatient care at its Desert Hope Treatment Center . Desert Hope has a specialized program, Salute to Recovery, that was designed to meet the unique needs of our nation’s heroes. AAC is on a mission to get more veterans into treatment because studies indicate as many as 1 in 10 veterans has been diagnosed with a substance use disorder.



“It’s ok to admit that you have a problem and what you saw left an impact,” said Dan Cerrillo, American Addiction Centers’ chief of staff and a Navy SEAL veteran who is in recovery. “You don’t have to continue to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. Treatment can help you live a life of peace.”

To apply for an opportunity to receive free treatment, veterans can visit americanaddictioncenters.org/valentines . Applications will be accepted until Feb. 21. American Addiction Centers will notify the 14 recipients on Feb. 25, and they will be admitted into treatment no later than Feb. 28.

For David, an Air Force veteran, the program also helped him realize the connection between addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions.

“I would say 80% of us here suffer from PTSD,” said David. “Not only are they helping us treat our addiction, but they are telling us about PTSD and how the brain works. This really is a place where a lot of people are getting well here.”

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers (OTC: AACH) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org . We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

Contact:

Joy Sutton

Director of Corporate Communications

jsutton@contactaac.com

615-587-7728



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.