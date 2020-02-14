PCS Edventures! Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV), a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced unaudited results of operations for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 which ended on December 31, 2019.



Revenue was $0.57 million, which was 5% greater than revenue from the same period last year. Net income was ($0.21 million) compared to ($0.14 million).

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, “For calendar year 2019, the Company generated $4.3 million in revenue, compared to $5.3 million in calendar year 2018. However, the Company recorded non-core revenue of $1.3 million in 2018 from its projects in the Middle East, a business segment we exited in 2018 due to low margins. Excluding this non-core revenue, core business revenue grew 6.5% in 2019 over 2018. This growth, while positive, does not fully reflect the monumental work that was done at the Company in 2019, the benefits of which I strongly believe will become evident in 2020 as the Company enters its next significant growth phase.”

For more information about PCS Edventures!, Inc., visit our website .

Company financial information and reports can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/ .

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). https://www.edventures.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

Contact

Investor Contact: Michael Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, mikeb@edventures.com

Investor Relations Web Site: pcsv.global



