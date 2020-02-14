SinglePoint Featured in Ludlow Research Report Initiates Coverage and Raises Near Term Share Price Target Range Due to Move into Solar Sector

/EIN News/ -- Text SinglePoint to 37284 to Receive Corporate Updates

PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING) shares research report from Ludlow Research.

Key reasons for upgrade:

Projected Revenue Growth from Solar Operations

Expansion of Solar Operations to New States

Bullish Regulatory Outlook for Solar in US

Election Catalyst for Solar Stocks

Potential Chart Breakout Under $0.01

Visit https://ludlowresearch.com/reports to view the full report.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011, SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

