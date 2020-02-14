Taconic Biosciences Expands Humanized Mouse Model Production

Local Production of Critical Immuno-oncology Models Now Available in Europe

/EIN News/ -- RENSSELAER, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces its humanized immune system mice models are now being produced in Europe. Local production provides European drug discovery researchers with easier access to this critical oncology research tool.



Humanized immune system mice enable drug discovery research by modeling various aspects of the human immune system. These models are critical for immuno-oncology studies, which leverage a patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. This approach is helping to create effective new treatments against various cancer forms. Taconic’s humanized models are built upon the NOG Portfolio , a suite of immunodeficient mice that support engraftment and/or differentiation of various human immune cells. Both the huNOG and huNOG-EXL models are now available for off the shelf sales from local European inventory. Having Taconic’s humanized animal model portfolio produced proximal to European researchers reduces the transit time for these incredibly valuable assets.

“The human immune system is incredibly complex and immuno-oncology may be the starkest example of how animal models contribute to scientific breakthroughs by helping researchers understand, and even leverage that complexity,” comments Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial models at Taconic. "It is only when these great tools are combined with the right scientific expertise do we see success. Taconic leverages internal expertise plus external collaborations to provide insightful data on these critical models.”

According to the American Cancer Society , there will be 1.8 million new cancer diagnoses in 2020. Thus, global biopharmaceutical industry continues its focus on cancer, and immuno-oncology specifically. According to a September 2019 report in Nature , the number of immuno-oncology drugs in development has grown 91% just since 2017.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

