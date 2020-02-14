Global E-Liquid Market To be Worth USD 6.7 Billion by 2026

E-Liquid Market

Global e-liquid market valuation is expected to reach 6.7BN by 2027. The market is anticipated to register 15.6% CAGR over the forecast timeline

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “E-Liquid Market: by Flavors (Mint & Menthol, Tobacco, Dessert, Fruits & Nuts, Chocolate, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Online Resellers, Online Websites, and Retail), By Base Type (PG (Propylene Glycol), VG (Vegetable Glycerin), and PG and VG), by Product (Pre-Filled E-Liquid and Bottled E-Liquid): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026.” According to the report, the E-Liquid market is expected to reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 15.6% between 2019 and 2026.

Electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) use has increased substantially in recent years. While e-cigarettes have been proposed as a potentially effective smoking cessation tool, dual-use in smokers is common and e-cigarettes are widely used by non-smokers, including youth and young-adult non-smokers. Nicotine, the primary addictive component in cigarettes, is present at varying levels in many e-liquids. E-cigarettes may lead to the initiation of nicotine use in adult and youth non-smokers, re-initiation of nicotine dependence in ex-smokers or increased severity of nicotine dependence in dual-users of cigarettes and e-cigarettes. As such, there are important clinical and policy implications to understanding factors impacting nicotine exposure from e-cigarettes. However, the broad and rapidly changing range of e-liquid constituents and e-cigarette hardware which could impact nicotine exposure presents a challenge. Recent changes in regulatory oversight of e-cigarettes underscore the importance of synthesizing current knowledge on common factors which may impact nicotine exposure.

Based on flavors, the global e-liquid market has been classified into mint & menthol, tobacco, dessert, fruits & nuts, chocolate, and others. Flavored e-cigarettes are enticing to new users and established cigarette smokers using e-cigarettes to quit smoking due to the wide variety of flavor options. However, specific flavor combinations that are popular among e-cigarette users are understudied. The use of flavored e-cigarettes is very popular among youth and adults. Most consumers reported using a single flavor category, although some consumers did use a combination of off-flavor categories. Preference for menthol/mint among adults may represent a carryover from associations with tobacco cigarettes. Typically, sweeter flavors, such as fruit, were among the most popular flavor categories reported, both individually and in combination with other flavors, while more bitter flavors (clove/spice) were less common.

In terms of distribution channels, the e-liquid market is segmented into the online distribution channel, online resellers, online websites, and retail. E-cigarettes are purchased through multiple channels, including general retail, online, and specialty smoke and vape shops. Each appears to be major outlets for e-cigarettes, although sales through the internet and specialty shops have generally not been well-tracked and channels are often combined differently within different industry surveys. For example, Coleman et al. estimated that in 2013–2014, 29% of established e-cigarette users purchased e-cigarette products from convenience stores/gas stations, while 56% purchased from a tobacco/smoke or vape shop, and 14% from the internet. Braak et al. found that in 2016, roughly 43.3% of U.S. e-cigarette users purchased vaping products through a vape shop, 26.8% purchased online, and 29.9% purchased through “other retail” channels (including tobacco specialty shops, supermarkets, pharmacy, and convenience stores). In recent years, a proliferation of vape shops in the U.S. further indicates their increasing position as a source of e-cigarette purchases.

Some key players in operating in the cannabis concentrate market are VMR Flavors LLC, Mig Vapor LLC, ZampleBox, LLC, VistaVapors, Inc., Halo, Mt Baker Vapor, VaporFi, Inc., eLiquid Factory, Black Note, Virgin Vapor, Vape Dudes, Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC, Breazy, Strix Elixirs, Highbrow Vapor, Henley, and among others.

This report segments the global e-liquid market as follows:

Global E-Liquid Market: Flavors Segment Analysis

Mint & Menthol

Tobacco

Dessert

Fruits & Nuts

Chocolate

Others

Global E-Liquid Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Online Distribution Channel

Online Resellers

Online Websites

Retail

Global E-Liquid Market: Base Type Segment Analysis

PG (Propylene Glycol)

VG (Vegetable Glycerin)

PG and VG

Global E-Liquid Market: Product Segment Analysis

Pre-Filled E-Liquid

Bottled E-Liquid

Global E-Liquid Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

