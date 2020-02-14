Vlocity Named Winner by CRM Watchlist for Fourth Consecutive Year

Paul Greenberg Recognizes Vlocity Leadership in 2020 CRM Watchlist, Validating Market Trend of Delivering Industry-Specific Customer Experiences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc. , a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, was named a “Winner” in the prestigious 2020 CRM Watchlist awards. The list, published this week on ZDNet by noted CRM author and analyst Paul Greenberg, is a highly coveted award for CRM providers.



This acknowledgement marks the fourth consecutive CRM Watchlist “winner” recognition for Vlocity — and fifth overall recognition on the list dating back to 2015. As Greenberg wrote in 2019: “One of the largest market opportunities is vertical industries. Two of the 2019 Watchlist winners — Veeva (focused on life sciences) and Vlocity (focused on five verticals) — are focused on nothing else. The era of industries is upon us."

“We are honored to be a four-time CRM Watchlist winner, and we thank our customers and partners for their trust as we help innovators and companies transform their industries,” said Rip Gerber, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Vlocity. “The best customer experiences are industry-specific, and digital transformation enables companies to create omnichannel experiences that delight customers, drive business value and disrupt industries. We thank CRM Watchlist for recognizing the business results our customers realize with Vlocity cloud and mobile applications.”

To make the CRM Watchlist, Greenberg evaluates each organization’s industry and customer impact. “For that impact to be sustainable, the company must be a complete company that has been doing this long enough to have established a rhythm,” said Greenberg. “The company has to be well-rounded: it has financial stability, solid management, excellent products and services, superb culture, and a strong partner ecosystem to help sustain its efforts. It has to have a clear vision and mission and also clear-cut strategies for outreach to get external forces — customers, analysts, journalists, prospects, influencers, etc. — engaged.”

The benchmarks for this award include a thorough review of company vision, strategy, management, financials, customers, products and services, culture, partner ecosystem, technology expertise and thought leadership. Winners are chosen because they have a “significant impact on the market and … the corporate infrastructure, strategy and resources to sustain that impact over the next three years.”

Click here for a full list of CRM Watchlist 2020 Winners.

ABOUT VLOCITY

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A three-time Forbes Cloud 100 Winner (2017, 2018, 2019), Vlocity is an “industry cloud” pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM provider. Vlocity increases sales, service and marketing agility, operational efficiency, digital adoption and simplicity at a faster time to value across the enterprise. Committed to innovation, customer success and a values-led culture, Vlocity serves the world’s leading companies in the Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government industries. Vlocity is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Become Vlocity certified . Follow us @vlocity. Learn more, visit us at www.vlocity.com .

© 2020. Vlocity, Inc. All rights reserved. All brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com , Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Dave Reddy | Big Valley Marketing for Vlocity | +1 (650) 868-4659 | dreddy@bigvalley.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.