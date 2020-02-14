Malta’s Melita Providing Gigabit Broadband Service Nationally
GO commits to €100 million five-year investment in fibre infrastructure, announces plans for submarine cable system linking to Marseille and Egypt
Malta’s telecom sector is among the most advanced in Europe, with high mobile and broadband penetration rates and a strategy in place to capitalise on infrastructure to develop e-commerce opportunities.
The sector has also been stimulated by regulatory measures designed to reduce consumer prices and develop a national FttP network. Interest in Maltese telcos continues to attract investors, with Melita having been sold to EQT in late 2019 and (subject to regulatory approval) Vodafone Malta having been sold to Monaco Telecom.
There has also been some encouragement to increase market competition and so reduce prices for end-users. This led to the 2019 Virtual Unbundled Local Access (VULA) agreement between GO and Vodafone Malta by which Vodafone was able to enter the fixed broadband market using GO’s fibre infrastructure.
Melita provides a national gigabit service via its fibre and DOCSIS3.1 networks, while GO is currently investing in an extensive FttP network, which covered about 90,000 premises by late 2019. The company is investing €100 million to develop LTE and fibre through to 2023, while in early 2020 it also began work on a new submarine cable system linking to France and Egypt.
Key developments:
- Vodafone Group sells its Maltese unit to Monaco Telecom;
- Melita launches 5G-ready network; completes project to deliver fibre networks to public schools;
- Melita providing 1Gb/s broadband service nationally;
- Regulator restarts 800MHz auction process;
- Government supporting a national FttP network;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data updates to June 2019, telcos' operating data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Vodafone Malta, GO, Melita, SIS, Ozone, Redtouch Fone, PING.
