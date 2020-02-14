France and Angola strengthen cooperation in professional training

Malanje, ANGOLA, February 14 - The French government will strengthen cooperation in the field of professional and academic training with Angola, especially in the agribusiness and industrial areas, with a view to contributing to the country's economic development.,

The information was provided last Wednesday, in Malanje, by French ambassador to Angola, Sylvian Itté, in the end of a few hours of work in the north-central Malanje Province, which aimed to verify the functioning of the educational projects financed by the French government.

According to the diplomat, the Middle Agrarian Institute of Malanje (IMAM) will be the subject of broader cooperation, through protocols to be signed, probably in May this year, between the Ministries of Agriculture of Angola, of France and the French Development Agency.

The official said that policies are being studied, between the French Development Agency and the Ministries of Agriculture and Education of both countries, aimed at boosting the training of technicians of different levels, in Malanje Province.

“The objective is to offer quality training, through a pedagogical training plan for teachers and the awarding of scholarships to France for the best students, in addition to promoting partnerships between French and Angolan high schools”, stressed the ambassador.

The diplomat stated that Malanje is one of Angola’s regions that benefit from cooperation between both countries, especially in the fields of academic, professional, agriculture and higher education.

Ambassador Sylvian Itté's visit to the province is part of the preparation of the visit of French President, Emanuel Macron, to Angola, scheduled for May this year. The agenda reserves the inauguration of the Higher Institute of Agribusiness Technology of Malanje (ISTAM), with works financed by the French government.

Meanwhile, Sylvian Itté also visited the facilities and the production field of the Agrarian High Institute of Malanje, which will benefit from cooperation in the academic field with his country and the Eiffel school, a high school institution also financed by France.

