Veritas Farms Announces its Attendance at the USA CBD Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce its presence at the annual USA CBD Expo which is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 13-15.



The Expo will afford the Company to meet and speak with numerous retailers and distributors about carrying Veritas Farms™ products. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample our products, including our recently launched Veritas Pets product line.

The USA CBD Expo is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center which will host over 300 vendors and more than 500 industry leading brands all under one roof. Approximately 40 speakers will be discussing all aspects of CBD and Hemp while the vendors will be displaying the largest selection of CBD and Hemp products along with new and innovative services for the industry. The USA CBD Expo can greatly benefit companies that are looking to highlight their product and or services to a large buyer driven audience.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “We are happy to have a booth set up at the USA CBD Expo and we plan to target a new audience and expand our product reach over the next couple days. We will have many of our Veritas Farm™ products on display such as the Veritas Pets™ line, our Veritas Beauty™ products and Zen Rollers™. Exhibitors from every facet of the CBD industry will be at this Expo and we believe that our attendance will be highly beneficial to our business.”

More information on the USA CBD Expo can be found here: https://usacbdexpo.com/lasvegas

For more information on Veritas Farms, visit the Company's website www.theveritasfarms.com

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

